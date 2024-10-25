Iran condemns Israel’s deadly targeting of journalists in Lebanon as war crime

In a post on X, Ismail Baqaei strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s airstrike in the town of Hasbaya early Friday, which resulted in the martyrdom of three journalists.

The television network Al Manar confirmed the death of one of its photographers, Wisam Qasim. Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen announced the deaths of photographer Ghassan Nayar and technician Muhamad Reda.

Baqaei added that the Israeli regime has killed 180 journalists and media personnel over the past year.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also emphasized that international agreements, particularly the 1949 Geneva Conventions, grant immunity to journalists in conflict zones.

The Lebanese government has also condemned the deadly Israeli strike as a war crime.