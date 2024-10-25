Iran’s UN Envoy Calls for UNSC Action on Killing of Iranians in Lebanon

In a letter to the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General, Iravani described the Israeli regime’s attack as a clear violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, demanding that it be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

On October 19, Massoumeh Karbasi, an Iranian national, and her Lebanese husband were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Jounieh, north of Beirut.

Additionally, on October 22, Dr. Ali Heidari, an Iranian physician and aid worker providing medical assistance to the injured, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital.

The Iranian envoy emphasized that these attacks undermine the global commitment to protecting fundamental humanitarian rights.

Iravani stressed that the attack on the Iranian woman and her husband reflects the Israeli regime’s disregard for civilian lives and the principles of international law.

The Iranian diplomat also condemned the targeted killing of Dr. Heidari, who was performing his humanitarian duties, noting that this reprehensible act constitutes a direct violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a war crime.