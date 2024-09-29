US mulls dispatching further troops to West Asia

According to two unnamed US officials, the military has presented Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with options for moving additional forces to the region. The defense secretary later reportedly discussed the change of posture with US President Joe Biden and national security officials. The outlet said that while no immediate decisions were made, Austin has the authority to send in additional forces.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon already moved to reinforce its military presence in the Middle East as tensions between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel were soaring. There are currently around 40,000 US troops in the region, including over a dozen warships.

US officials told the network that the Pentagon considers these forces adequate for the potential challenges, but could extend some current deployments or make adjustments in air defense and other capabilities. The US is also prepared to support an emergency evacuation of American civilians from the region if necessary, the article said.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on Saturday after Israel conducted an airstrike on a Hezbollah compound in Beirut, killing Nasrallah. Israeli officials also claim to have wiped out nearly all of Hezbollah’s military leaders over the past few weeks.

Following Nasrallah’s assassination, Hezbollah pledged to continue “its jihad in confronting the enemy, in support of Gaza and Palestine”.