US says Houthi weapon storage facilities targeted in B-2 attacks

“This was a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified,” Austin stated.

“The employment of US Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrate US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere.”

Austin added he authorized the strikes at the direction of President Joe Biden in order to “further degrade” the Houthis’ ability after more than a year of attacks by the Houthis on US and international vessels in the region. The facilities were holding “various weapons components” of weapons used to target vessels in the Middle East.

“We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that there will be consequences for their illegal and reckless attacks,” he continued.

Since the onset of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni group has been conducting numerous strikes against the occupied territories. It has also carried out dozens of attacks on ships with links to the regime in a show of solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s military onslaught against the besieged enclave.

Houthis have stressed that they will not stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.