IAEA Chief engaged in active shuttle diplomacy between Iran, U.S. amid nuclear talks

In a joint press appearance with Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Grossi stated that he is in constant contact with both Iranian and American negotiators to explore how the Agency can act as a bridge and help facilitate a positive outcome.

Grossi noted that he had “deep and honest” conversations with senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and that the discussions centered on how the IAEA can contribute to confidence-building and verifiability of any eventual agreement.

He acknowledged the sensitivity and complexity of the current moment and said the IAEA’s role would be critical in ensuring any nuclear deal is credible and enforceable.

Grossi also visited Iran’s nuclear technology exhibition and expressed admiration for the country’s achievements in peaceful nuclear applications, especially in the fields of medicine and health.

While commending Iran’s technical advancements, he reiterated the Agency’s responsibility to ensure all nuclear activities remain strictly peaceful and non-proliferative.

Eslami emphasized that Iran expects the IAEA to maintain professional neutrality and avoid language or actions that could be exploited by hostile actors.

He confirmed that outstanding issues from the March 2023 joint statement are being addressed constructively, and both sides agreed that remaining matters will be discussed at the technical level in the coming days.

The visit comes at a crucial juncture in the broader diplomatic process. Tehran and Washington are expected to engage in indirect nuclear talks in Rome, and Grossi’s shuttle diplomacy is seen as an attempt to maintain momentum while providing international oversight that could make a deal more palatable to all parties involved.