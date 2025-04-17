IAEA chief visits Iran’s nuclear achievements exhibition following high-level talks

Grossi was introduced to Iran’s latest advancements in areas such as the nuclear fuel cycle, energy production, heavy water technology, radiopharmaceuticals, plasma technology, nuclear fusion, lasers, quantum technologies, nuclear agriculture, industrial accelerators, and nuclear safety systems.

The visit comes amid ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, aimed at resolving sanctions disputes and nuclear issues.

Grossi’s trip was pre-planned but gains significance as negotiations resumed.

His agenda includes addressing two outstanding safeguards disputes and preparing a comprehensive report on Iran’s nuclear program for the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting, as mandated by a recent resolution.

On Wednesday, Grossi held discussions with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who stressed the importance of IAEA maintaining its technical and impartial role, resisting undue external pressures, and adopting clear stances against threats to Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.