Commando, infant killed in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran 

The commando, identified as Lieutenant Mohammad Zakhireh, was shot dead by the so-called Jaish al-Adl militants in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Meanwhile, the terrorist group opened fire on a vehicle on Khash-Iranshahr road with a family inside, which led to the death of an infant and the injury of two members of the family who were on a trip in the region for Nowruz, or Persian New Year, holidays.

Jaish al-Adl, which seeks to cede the province from Iran, is responsible for several terrorist attacks in the region bordering Pakistan.