Iranian security forces arrest member of Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group 

The central command of the southern province of Hormozgan said agents of the security police identified and apprehended A. Sedighi, a member of Jaish ul-Adl.

The detainee is said to face many security and criminal accusations as well as armed robbery and fraud.

Sedighi is also wanted in several provinces across Iran.

This terrorist group has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Iran’s southeast region over the past years, and they all did so after sneaking into the Iranian territory from Pakistan.