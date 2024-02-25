Sunday, February 25, 2024
Pakistani terrorist arrested in southern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iranian law enforcement forces have apprehended a Pakistani terrorist in the city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iranian Hormozgan province, police announced.

“Through an intelligence, manhunt and surveillance operation, police agents arrested an individual identified as Akram Lahouri accused of working for anti-Shiite terrorist group The Sipah-e-Sahaba and attending bomb making training courses in Pakistan. The individual was captured on the coastal boulevard while heading for Qeshm Island,” said the Hormozgan Police.

The Sipah-e-Sahaba is a Pakistani terrorist group banned by Islamabad along with dozens of other terrorist groups.

The group has conducted numerous acts of terror and targeted killings of prominent religious figures, political activists and intellectuals. The group’s actions have sparked a cycle of violence and assassinations.

Moreover, several of its leaders have been killed, including Haq Nawaz Jhangvi in 1990, Isar ul-Qasmi in 1991, Zia ul-Rehman Farooqi in 1997, and Azam Tariq in 2003.

