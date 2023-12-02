Monday, December 4, 2023
Incidents

Bloody hostage-taking ends in Iran’s Shiraz following police intervention

By IFP Editorial Staff

Two people were killed in a hostage-taking incident in the southern Iranian province of Fars.

A police official said, 3 hostage-takers abducted two young people in Shiraz, the capital city of Shiraz, due to personal differences and drove to a beltway linking the southern Iranian city to a suburban area.

The official said security forces chased the abductors and clashed with them on the beltway.

At the end, the hostage takers killed their male hostage.

The security forces succeeded in rescuing the girl who was injured in the incident.

One hostage taker got killed in the firefight while the other was arrested.
The third one is at large.

A police officer sustained injuries in the fighting.

