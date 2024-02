A soldier, who was not identified, ‘unintentionally’ shot an officer at the police station in the city’s Hesar Amir district, which led to the injury of the officer. He was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his wounds, the police said.

The distressed soldier shot himself dead on the spot.

The circumstances of the deadly shooting are not clear yet.

The police said they have launched a probe into the incident and will release the details after the investigation.