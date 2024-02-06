Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Iran arrests 2 terrorists, including one Daesh member, in southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iranian police forces have arrested a militant with the Daesh terrorist group and an agent of the so-called Ansar al-Furqan terrorist organization in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran, according to the spokesman of the police force.

General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said on Tuesday that the two terrorists were identified in a sophisticated operation and were arrested before they could carry out their plot inside Iran.

“The members of the team were about to carry out terrorist acts, but they were identified in collaboation between intelligence communities before the sabotage, and were arrested by the devoted police officers in a technical and complex operation,” General Montazer Al-Mahdi said.

The arrests came a day after two gunmen involved in the assassination of a police officer in the southeastern province, bordering Pakistan, were arrested.

Terrorists often sneak into Sistan and Baluchestan province from neighboring Pakistan to carry out terror operation inside Iran.

