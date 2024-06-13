Two terrorists eliminated in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province

The province’s police commander announced that these two high-ranking operatives were neutralized during recent operations conducted by the personnel of the provincial law enforcement agency.

The successful operation not only led to the elimination of these dangerous terrorists but also resulted in the substantial seizure of arms. A total of 82 combat weapons were discovered, which included several heavy and semi-heavy arms.

The provincial police commander emphasized that the security forces remain resolute in their mission to ensure stability and safety in the region.

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has been directly involved in a number of deadly attacks on the soil of the Islamic Republic of Iran, mostly in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The group which is supported by the US and Israel, seeks to cede the province.