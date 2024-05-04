Iran arrests several militants in southeastern province

The local headquarters of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Saturday that the militants had a central role in the attacks in December last year and earlier this year in April on the security forces in the city of Rask, bordering Pakistan.

“Several people supporting the Jaish al-Zolm terrorist group were arrested this morning with the cooperation of the people of the region,” the statement read, referring to the name the group is called in the media in Iran.

The terrorists were hiding in the Pashamagh village in Rask and were arrested after a tip-off by the local residents.

The Pakistan-based separatist group, that seeks to cede Sistan and Baluchestan province, has a history of bloody terrorist attacks in Iran’s eastern border region.

Iran has called on Pakistan on several occasions to pin down the terrorist group.