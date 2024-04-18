Iran warns flood-affected regions to beware crocodiles

The Sistan and Baluchestan province’s Environment Protection Organization issued a statement on Thursday reading, “Due to the floods, especially in the south of the province, in the Baluchestan region, there is a possibility that the short-snouted mugger crocodiles will get out of ponds.”

The statement asked the people to avoid approaching wildlife habitats.

The prehistoric mugger crocodile, called ‘Gando’ in Persian, is native to freshwater habitats in southeast Iran.

The southeastern Iranian province, has been recently hit by severe flooding, causing widespread damage to the region.