Saturday, April 13, 2024
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Interior miniater: Hired terrorists keep Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan from development 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ahmad Vahidi

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi says efforts are underway to advance very good development programs in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchesta province, warning that terrorists are trying to prevent such efforts from coming to fruition.

Vahidi added that terrorists, who he described as hired mercenaries, have always tried to keep the southeastern Iranian province from development.

Vahidi’s comments come in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks on security bases in two cities in Sistan and Baluchestan that left 15  policemen dead. 18 militants with the so-called Jaish al-Adl group were also killed during the attacks.

Iranian officials say the notorious terrorist group that has claimed responsibility for the attacks is funded by foreign governments.

The group is based in neighboring Pakistan.

