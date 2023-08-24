Iran police nab 3 terrorists in Sistan and Balouchestan

Police Chief of the Sistan and Baluchestan province Doust-Ali Jalilian told IRNA on Wednesday that police officers in Iranshahr city became aware of reports of suspicious movements by members of a terrorist group when they were monitoring security data.

The terrorist team hatched a plot to insecure the city, as well as the province, but they were identified before committing any sabotage, Jalilian stated, noting that the terrorists were detained in a technical and complicated operation.

The commander also emphasized that the foes of the Islamic Republic of Iran should be aware public security is considered a red line for the Iranian police; therefore, those who incite public insecurity will be dealt with decisively based on the law.