Iran says detained ringleader of Ansar al-Furqan terror group

Doostali Jalilian, the provincial police chief, was cited by IRNA as saying on Saturday that the individual, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was a top-brass member of the so-called Ansar al-Furqan terror outfit, and was arrested in the provincial capital city of Zahedan.

Back in June 2017, Jalil Qanbarzehi, the leader of the terrorist group, was killed by Iranian forces during an operation in the Qasr-e Qand region of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Qanbarzehi took the helm of Ansar al-Furqan, when his predecessor, Hesham Azizi, was also killed by Iranian security forces in late April 2015 following a successful security operation in the southern Baftan region of the province.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in the past years.