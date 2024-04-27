Official: Iran has become regional economic, industrial hub

Aliabadi noted that Iran’s foreign trade amounts to 153 billion dollars, of which 50 billion dollars account for non-oil exports.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Iran Expo Exhibition in Tehran on Saturday.

Aliabadi said the most important goal of the exhibition is to expand international cooperation among participating countries.

He added that holding an exhibition with the participations of guests from 100 countries will help us get to know each other and will pave the way for doing business with ease.

According to the Iranian minister, neighboring, African and Muslim countries as well as other friendly nations are the priority for expanding relations.

Aliabadi noted that Iran is now an observer member of the World Trade Organization and we have constructive interactions with other countries through participating in regional and international agreements.