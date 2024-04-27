Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEconomySelected

Official: Iran has become regional economic, industrial hub

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran car industry

Iran’s Minister of Industries, Mines and Commerce Abbas Aliabadi says Iran has turned into a regional trade and industrial hub despite the Western sanctions.

Aliabadi noted that Iran’s foreign trade amounts to 153 billion dollars, of which 50 billion dollars account for non-oil exports.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Iran Expo Exhibition in Tehran on Saturday.

Aliabadi said the most important goal of the exhibition is to expand international cooperation among participating countries.

He added that holding an exhibition with the participations of guests from 100 countries will help us get to know each other and will pave the way for doing business with ease.

According to the Iranian minister, neighboring, African and Muslim countries as well as other friendly nations are the priority for expanding relations.

Aliabadi noted that Iran is now an observer member of the World Trade Organization and we have constructive interactions with other countries through participating in regional and international agreements.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks