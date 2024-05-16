Iranian daily: Hyperinflation breaking people’s back, gov’t just keeps watching

In its Thursday edition, the daily wrote, “These days, people are fed up with the extreme rise of prices that breaks their back, and it has also made economists and parliamentarians cry over the issue.”

Jomhouri-e Eslami also continues, “But unfortunately, the executive officials and government managers, who should be promoted by the warnings, have turned into great and passive spectators, whose words only add insult to injury.”

The daily argues that the economic disorder in the country has prepared the grounds for the formation of wide embezzlement networks and has created corruption in the structural process of the country, citing the recent mega-scale $3.5bn Debsh tea corruption case.

“People are asking how this large amount of financial corruption happened that the government did not notice and now that it has been exposed, according to the head of the judiciary, 45 people are involved in the case, including the minister, deputy minister and high-ranking directors of the executive officials,” the daily added.

The scathing article comes a day after the Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi told a cabinet meeting that “the government’s approach is to be the first to deal with corruption at any level.”