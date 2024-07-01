“Next Iran president should seek experts’ opinions on FATF”

Salehi also paid tribute to the late Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, indicating that based on his knowledge and communication with him, negotiations with the United States have been ongoing.

Salehi noted: “While there have been ups and downs, it is not accurate to say that the negotiations [between Iran and the United States] have ceased.

FATF is an international body that develops policies to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the global financial system. Iran’s relationship with the FATF has been complex and politically sensitive. The adoption of the FATF standards has been a contentious issue within the Iranian Parliament. Some factions argue that complying with the FATF requirements is necessary for Iran’s economic health and international integration, while others contend that these measures could undermine national sovereignty and expose Iran to external pressures.