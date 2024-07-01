Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEconomy

“Next Iran president should seek experts’ opinions on FATF”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Akbar Salehi

In a recent statement, Ali Akbar Salehi, Iran's former Head of the Atomic Energy Organization, emphasized that whoever assumes the Iranian presidency will certainly have to seek the advice of experts on Iran's decision to join the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). 

Salehi also paid tribute to the late Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, indicating that based on his knowledge and communication with him, negotiations with the United States have been ongoing.

Salehi noted: “While there have been ups and downs, it is not accurate to say that the negotiations [between Iran and the United States] have ceased.

FATF is an international body that develops policies to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the global financial system. Iran’s relationship with the FATF has been complex and politically sensitive. The adoption of the FATF standards has been a contentious issue within the Iranian Parliament. Some factions argue that complying with the FATF requirements is necessary for Iran’s economic health and international integration, while others contend that these measures could undermine national sovereignty and expose Iran to external pressures.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks