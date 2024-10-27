Iran Leader calls for creation of int’l coalition against Israel

Addressing the families of martyred Iranian security forces in Tehran on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “A significant negligence is occurring in the world regarding the wicked Zionist regime. Governments and nations – especially governments – and international bodies like the United Nations are truly neglecting the issue of confronting the Zionist regime.”

“What the regime has done and continues to do in Gaza and Lebanon are among the most brutal war crimes,” the Leader said, noting that Israel has violated all international laws on war.

He called on the international community to stand up against the ongoing Israeli atrocities, saying, “Any slight assistance to this regime is among the ugliest and greatest sins.”

Ayatollah Khamenei suggested, “A global coalition should be created; a political coalition, economic coalition, or if necessary, military coalition against the evil Zionist regime, which is committing the most brutal war crimes today.”

The Leader also touched on the Israeli aggression against Iran on Saturday, saying Israel must be made to understand the power, resolve and initiatives of the Iranian nation.

He added it is up to the country’s officials to decide how this is done in line with the country’s best interests.

The Leader said the enemies committed a miscalculation when it came to Iran. He, however, said the Israeli operation must be neither magnified nor downplayed.