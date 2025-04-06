Media WireMiddle East

Education ministry says over 17,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza since start of war

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Children are among the most targeted victims of Israeli military raids in the Gaza Strip, with more than 17,000 children killed since October 2023, the Palestinian Education Ministry reported.

The ministry in a press release marking Palestinian Children’s Day, which is observed annually on April 5, said “education in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, is under direct attack by the Israeli occupation, which continues to destroy schools and prevent children from accessing safe educational environments.”

It noted students in Gaza, Jerusalem, and areas classified as “Area C” in the occupied West Bank face daily challenges due to the ongoing war.

“More than 17,000 children have been martyred in Gaza, a figure that reflects the depth of the tragedy children are enduring, with each number representing a life, memories, and experiences lost,” the ministry added.

Despite these dire conditions, the ministry highlighted the resilience of Gaza’s children, who continue to hold on to their right to education, which they see as the only path to a better future.

The ministry is promoting virtual schools and alternative measures to ensure that education continues despite the challenges.

Since the onset of Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian children have been subjected to catastrophic conditions, with government reports indicating that women and children now account for more than 60% of the casualties, now over 50,000.

Children under the age of 18 represent 43% of Palestine’s population, 3.4 million in the West Bank and 2.1 million in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

