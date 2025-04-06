Unauthorized Afghan entries into Iran down 50 percent

According to Hojjat Sadeghi, Iranian armed forces stationed along the eastern border identified and intercepted 33,582 Afghan nationals before they could cross into Iranian territory via the Taybad border crossing.

He attributed the decline to several key factors, including sustained border security, the strength and presence of military forces, effective legal measures taken by the judiciary, the partial implementation of a major eastern border wall project, and the coordinated efforts of national and provincial agencies.

Sadeghi noted that all identified individuals were processed and repatriated through the Dogharoun international crossing after completing legal formalities.

He further explained that Afghan nationals detained in 11 provinces across Iran are systematically transferred to Dogharoun and handed over to Afghan authorities following legal procedures.

Emphasizing the importance of border security, Sadeghi said Dogharoun remains the primary legal entry and exit point for Afghan citizens and warned that all unauthorized crossings are met with firm legal consequences.