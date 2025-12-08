Official: 1.8 million Afghans exit Iran via Dogharoon; northeast border 50% secured

Amrollah Shamaghdari told Tasnim News Agency that the outflow, which surged during Iran’s war with Israel in June, has now stabilized and slowed significantly.

Shamaghdari noted that the departures involve Afghans residing in Khorasan Razavi as well as 11 other provinces, marking one of the largest waves of migration in recent years.

Despite concerns that such a mass exodus could disrupt the labor market or local services, official data indicate that impacts on employment, urban services, and security have been limited to around 10 percent.

The official highlighted a new approach to Afghan investment in Iran, emphasizing formal employment and registration of economic activities through a private-sector database, which he said would help regulate migration and prevent illegal entry.

Also regarding border security, Shamaghdari reported that nearly 50 percent of the northeastern border has been secured with walls, towers, thermal cameras, and night-vision equipment.

A joint Afghan delegation is expected to visit the region to coordinate final border construction. Completion of the Iran-Afghanistan border wall is projected over three years, contingent on bilateral cooperation.