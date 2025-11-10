IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran oversees departure of foreign nationals, ensures students’ education

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghan migrants wrestling tournament Iran

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said that efforts were made to ensure no student was left behind amid the recent exit of foreign nationals, mainly Afghan citizens, who have increasingly come to Iran, especially after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Addressing the Iranian Parliament in a plenary session, Momeni highlighted that the departure process was one of the largest and most carefully coordinated measures, involving Parliament, executive agencies, the Foreign Ministry, the Intelligence Ministry, and law enforcement, with full adherence to regulations.

He noted that Iran shares historical, cultural, and religious ties with its neighbors, but the country does not have the capacity to host everyone. According to the interior minister, nearly 1.5 million foreign nationals left Iran this year, 70% of whom self-identified.

While some issues were noted, particularly regarding students, Momeni confirmed that no student was left out of education and legal commitments were registered for families leaving the country.

In other remarks, Momeni spoke about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran. He underlined that voting, vote counting, and identity verification will be conducted fully electronically, and the process is progressing on schedule.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks