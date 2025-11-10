Iran oversees departure of foreign nationals, ensures students’ education

Addressing the Iranian Parliament in a plenary session, Momeni highlighted that the departure process was one of the largest and most carefully coordinated measures, involving Parliament, executive agencies, the Foreign Ministry, the Intelligence Ministry, and law enforcement, with full adherence to regulations.

He noted that Iran shares historical, cultural, and religious ties with its neighbors, but the country does not have the capacity to host everyone. According to the interior minister, nearly 1.5 million foreign nationals left Iran this year, 70% of whom self-identified.

While some issues were noted, particularly regarding students, Momeni confirmed that no student was left out of education and legal commitments were registered for families leaving the country.

In other remarks, Momeni spoke about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran. He underlined that voting, vote counting, and identity verification will be conducted fully electronically, and the process is progressing on schedule.