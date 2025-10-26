Interior ministry: 280,000 foreign pupils have left Iran; 320,000 enrolled for new school year

Nader Yar-Ahmadi, head of the Bureau for Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs at the Interior Ministry, made the announcement.

He said coordination with the Ministry of Education is underway to ensure that undocumented Afghan children who have not yet left Iran are able to continue their studies temporarily. “President Pezeshkian has ordered that no student be deprived of education,” Yar-Ahmadi noted.

He emphasized that a temporary arrangement is in place for children from undocumented families awaiting repatriation.

He added that the ministry will directly contact families whose children are eligible for this temporary enrollment, assuring that there is no need for them to apply in person.

The National Police, he said, is coordinating with the Afghan Embassy to expedite the issuance of passports for those families, prioritizing households with school-age children.

Yar-Ahmadi also underlined that while Iran supports the education of all children within its borders, the goal is to eventually reduce the number of undocumented foreign residents to about three percent of the total population, in line with international standards. He stressed that Afghan students should be educated about their homeland “to help rebuild their country upon returning.”