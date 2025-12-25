IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian border guards rescue 1,600 Afghans stranded in snow

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian border guards in Taybad rescued around 1,600 Afghan nationals who were stranded in severe cold and snow while attempting to enter Iran through unauthorized border routes.

According to a statement by police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi, the incident occurred last week during heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures along the eastern border. The individuals were at serious risk of hypothermia and death due to the harsh weather conditions.

Border forces used all available resources, including heating equipment and transportation, to move the stranded migrants to safe locations and prevent further danger.

After weather conditions improved, the Afghan nationals returned to Afghanistan.

Iranian border police said they had previously warned Afghan authorities about the risks of illegal border crossings during winter. They also urged Afghan citizens to use legal procedures and authorized routes when seeking to enter Iran.

