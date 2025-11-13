Official: Around 500 Afghan nationals caught and repatriated daily from Iran’s border

Speaking to IRNA news agency on Thursday, Shamaghdari said tighter visa regulations for Afghan citizens have led to a sharp rise in illegal border crossings, with the number of unauthorized entries into Khorasan Razavi, bordering Afghanistan, more than doubling in recent months.

He noted that border guards apprehend these individuals, record their biometric data, and then repatriate them to Afghanistan.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our border forces, those who attempt to enter illegally are quickly identified and returned,” he added.

According to the official, over one million Afghan citizens have been repatriated through the Dogharoon border crossing since the beginning of the current Iranian year, in mid-March.

Shamaghdari also reported significant progress in fortifying and modernizing the province’s borders, including the installation of night-vision cameras, radar systems, and other surveillance technologies, which have enhanced security and reduced human resource risks.

Khorasan Razavi shares 835 kilometers of border with Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, including 297 kilometers under the Taybad border regiment’s jurisdiction.