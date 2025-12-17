Iranian daily warns of security risks posed by large illegal Afghan population

In an analysis published amid rising regional tensions and warnings of potential escalation with Israel, the newspaper argued that national security should be viewed as a multidimensional concept that goes beyond military power.

According to the report, internal governance, social cohesion, border control and population management are critical pillars of security.

The paper described Iran’s lax and unregulated approach toward foreign nationals in recent years as one of the country’s most overlooked security vulnerabilities.

It cited the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli alliance in June as a wake-up call, noting that threats can emerge from internal weaknesses as much as from external military fronts.

The daily noted that some undocumented migrants were involved in enemy intelligence and logistical activities during the conflict, including assisting with drone operations, calling this a serious alarm bell.

It stressed that populations lacking legal status and social integration are more vulnerable to exploitation by hostile actors.

Beyond security concerns, the article highlighted pressure on Iran’s limited resources, including energy subsidies, education and public services.

It urged policymakers to adopt a clear, law-based migration policy focused on national interests, including managed and gradual repatriation of undocumented migrants through diplomatic channels.