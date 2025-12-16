Iran says 1.6 million undocumented Afghans have returned home

Nader Yarahmadi, head of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs, said that after the removals, approximately 4.5 million Afghan nationals remain in Iran. This figure includes a floating population of around 400,000 to 500,000 people who enter or leave the country irregularly.

He acknowledged that some Afghans who were deported have later re-entered Iran illegally.

According to Yarahmadi, irregular crossings, mainly through Iran’s eastern borders, rose after September, despite being relatively limited earlier in the year.

He said that while illegal migration cannot be fully eliminated, authorities are working to reduce it to a level that does not create security or social challenges.

He noted that between 2,500 and 3,000 undocumented Afghans are leaving Iran each day, describing this year’s returns as unprecedented. Yarahmadi emphasized that government services are prioritized for legally residing foreign nationals.

He also said Iran currently hosts about 60,000 foreign students, including nearly 20,000 Afghan nationals.