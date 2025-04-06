Iran-Afghanistan trade via Dogharoun border exceeds $3 billion annually

He described Dogharoun as Afghanistan’s most significant economic gateway with Iran, emphasizing that enhancing bilateral trade would boost investor confidence and expand economic activities.

Marhamati noted that Afghan investors have shown increasing interest in areas such as mining, agriculture, and other sectors along the border and in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province.

Plans are underway to host a summit aimed at facilitating joint investment, he added.

He further pointed out that simplifying investment procedures and improving infrastructure are key to attracting Afghan investors and ensuring economic sustainability in the border region.

Razavi Khorasan remains Afghanistan’s top export partner, and the Dogharoun crossing is the primary economic hub in eastern Iran. Marhamati concluded that shared cultural ties, regional security, and the quality of Iranian goods continue to enhance Afghanistan’s interest in deepening economic ties with Iran.