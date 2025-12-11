Repatriation of undocumented Afghans aligns with international law: Iran’s envoy

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks during a speech he delivered at a UN Security Council session on Afghanistan held on Wednesday, emphasizing that the repatriation of undocumented Afghan refugees has been conducted in accordance with international legal obligations.

He noted that the Islamic Republic has long shouldered the weight of sheltering millions of Afghan refugees despite being under significant unilateral sanctions.

“Iran has borne a disproportionate burden for decades by hosting millions of Afghan refugees while itself being subjected to severe unilateral sanctions. This responsibility has imposed immense economic and security pressures, with annual costs reaching nearly ten billion dollars, in the absence of adequate international support,” Iravani stated.

The Iranian envoy added that it was unfortunate that the international community had not lived up to even the most basic commitments to help Afghan refugees in Iran, stressing that the sharp drop – over 60 percent – in funding planned for 2026 showed this clearly and amounted to a serious violation of the principle that countries must share responsibility.

“Iran has repeatedly and unequivocally stated, including from this very podium, that it cannot and will not continue to shoulder alone the disproportionate burden of hosting more than six million Afghan nationals without genuine international solidarity, equitable burden-sharing, and tangible financial support,” Iravani stressed.

He further emphasized that “The return of undocumented Afghan nationals has been conducted in full conformity with international law and humanitarian principles, with strict respect for human dignity.

In concluding remarks, Iravani added that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) remained essential in tackling Afghanistan’s complex problems and that Iran supported its mandate and stood ready to work closely with the UN, regional partners, and other stakeholders to help advance the country’s stability and future.

Iran began deporting Afghan refugees in late June following the 12-day Israeli war of aggression against the country.