Iran’s Army chief inspects construction of border wall in northeast

During the visit, General Hatami toured several military installations, including combat battalions, mobile assault brigades, engineering workshops, and operational headquarters of the Army.

He evaluated the preparedness and operational capabilities of the deployed units and reviewed the ongoing construction of reinforced concrete structures forming the new border wall.

General Hatami praised the continuous efforts of army personnel to safeguard Iran’s borders, emphasizing that the Army’s primary mission remains the defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He described the wall as a “significant measure” to enhance security along Iran’s eastern frontier, particularly with Afghanistan, addressing longstanding border management challenges.

The commander also commended the high morale and dedication of the soldiers deployed in these remote areas, noting their determination to ensure the safety and peace of Iranian citizens through constant vigilance and readiness.