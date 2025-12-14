Iranian FM Araghchi: Imported solutions cannot bring stability to Afghanistan

Speaking on Sunday at a meeting of special representatives of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, along with Russia, Araghchi said decades of experience have shown that “no extra-regional formula can resolve regional crises.”

The meeting, hosted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, focused on recent developments in Afghanistan and regional cooperation.

Araghchi emphasized that Afghanistan’s stability is a strategic necessity for the entire region, citing the country’s geopolitical position linking Central Asia, West Asia and South Asia.

He pointed to the failure of security-driven approaches and the two-decade NATO presence in Afghanistan as evidence that foreign intervention does not guarantee sustainable development or peace.

“The neighbors are the most natural and reliable solution,” he said, adding that Iran has consistently advocated a neighbor-centered approach in all initiatives related to Afghanistan.

He called for stronger regional integration, dialogue based on mutual respect and the creation of coordinated mechanisms to manage shared challenges.

Araghchi also highlighted the importance of developing transit corridors, energy networks and trade routes to integrate Afghanistan into regional economic processes.

The meeting brought together representatives from Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Iran says the initiative aims to strengthen regional convergence, reduce tensions and support long-term stability in Afghanistan.