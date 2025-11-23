Iran transfers 211 Afghan prisoners to Kabul as repatriation efforts accelerate

According to a statement published by Afghanistan’s Embassy in Tehran and reported by Tolo News, the prisoners were handed over to an Afghan delegation after completing all required administrative and judicial procedures.

The embassy expressed appreciation for Iran’s “positive cooperation” in facilitating the transfer and called for the timely implementation of bilateral agreements to improve the management of Afghan prisoners’ cases inside Afghanistan.

Diplomats said the handover is part of a broader initiative to return Afghan citizens serving sentences in Iran, a process that has accelerated in recent months.

They noted that ongoing negotiations between Kabul and Tehran aim to secure the transfer of additional inmates in the near future.

The repatriation of Afghan prisoners has been included in formal agreements for years, but the issue has gained renewed urgency following Afghanistan’s recent political developments and the growing number of Afghans held in Iranian facilities.

Officials in Kabul say they hope the continued transfers will enable more effective legal follow-up and reintegration efforts once the prisoners return home.