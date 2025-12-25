Report: Former Afghan police commander assassinated in Tehran

General Ekramuddin Saree, a former police chief in Afghanistan’s Baghlan and Takhar provinces during the previous republican government, died after being targeted in a shooting attack in the Iranian capital.

According to reports, unknown gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying Saree and his companions on Wednesday in Tehran. One of his companions was killed at the scene, while Saree was seriously wounded and transferred to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sources speaking to Afghan media confirmed the incident but said details about the attackers and their motives remain unclear.

Iranian authorities have so far made no official statement regarding the perpetrators or the reasons behind the attack.

Saree had served as a senior police commander in northern Afghanistan before the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Following the collapse of the former Afghan government, he migrated to Iran.

In recent years, he was known as one of the prominent anti-Taliban figures from northern Afghanistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the circumstances surrounding the assassination remain under investigation.