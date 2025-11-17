IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Iranian daily accuses Taliban minister of “deceit” over Helmand river water rights

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran water share

An Iranian newspaper has accused a senior Taliban official of making contradictory and misleading statements regarding Afghanistan’s obligation to release Iran’s share of water from the Helmand River.

According to Jomhouri Eslami, Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Industry and Trade, Nooruddin Azizi, visited Sistan and Baluchestan province for talks on expanding border trade, constructing a second route at the Milak crossing, and enhancing the use of Iran’s Chabahar port.

When questioned about Iran’s longstanding demand for its Helmand water rights, Azizi attributed the lack of water flow to severe drought in Afghanistan, saying Kabul has “no hostility or intention to divert water.”

In a commentary published by the daily, Iranian journalist Farshid Abedi argued that Azizi’s remarks contradict documented water diversions toward the Godzareh depression, which Iran says prevent Helmand waters from reaching Sistan.

The article cites satellite imagery that shows significant volumes of floodwater being diverted annually following the construction of the Kamal Khan Dam, completed during Afghanistan’s previous government.

The report further asserts that both the former Afghan administration and the Taliban have resisted proposed adjustments to the dam’s infrastructure that could restore downstream flow into Iran.

The newspaper contends that continued diversion undermines Iran’s water rights and contradicts Kabul’s claims of drought-related shortages.

