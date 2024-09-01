Iran’s president terms expansion of intl. interactions as key to resolving economic problems

In his first televised address to the Iranian nation after taking office, President Pezeshkian stated that achieving 8% economic growth in Iran requires an investment of $200 to $250 billion, with $100 billion needing to come from foreign investment.

He stressed that this goal is tied to Iran’s relations with other countries and the Iranian diaspora, focusing on how Iran engages with its neighbors and the world.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the need for officials to change their perspectives on various issues, suggesting that this shift would foster unity and cohesion within Iran.

He called for resolving internal disputes and improving relations with neighbors and the global community.

Over the past month, since assuming the presidency, Pezeshkian mentioned that he has engaged in discussions with leaders from over 40 countries, including presidents, prime ministers, parliament speakers, and ministers, and is in the process of clinching agreements with these nations.

He emphasized that the satisfaction of the Iranian people is the benchmark for his government’s success.

Additionally, Pezeshkian touched on the necessity of managing cyberspace in Iran, stating that coordination with the Supreme National Security Council and the Supreme Council of Cyberspace is planned. This coordination aims to create and implement a framework that benefits the country and the Iranian nation in terms of culture, commerce, and the spread of knowledge and awareness.