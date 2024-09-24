Iran’s non-oil trade with neighbors reaches $32.6 billion in first half of 2024

According to Rezvanifar, the non-oil trade volume with these neighboring nations, encompassing both imports and exports, increased by 5% in weight and 15% in value compared to the same period last year.

He further detailed that, of the total trade, 39 million tons worth $15.6 billion were exports, while imports accounted for 11 million tons valued at $17 billion.

During this period, non-oil exports to the 15 neighboring countries rose by 4% in weight and 12% in value compared to the first half of the previous year.

Rezvanifar also highlighted that imports from these countries increased by 8% in weight and 18% in value during the first six months of this year.

Among the top trading partners, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, and the Russian Federation were the main neighboring countries engaged in trade with Iran during this period.