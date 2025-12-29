IFP ExclusiveEconomyLocalSelected

Tehran Bazaar businessmen hold protests over economic conditions, soaring currency rates

By IFP Editorial Staff

On Monday some businessmen in Tehran’s Bazaar closed or partially closed their shops in protest at what they see as the dire economic conditions in Iran and the soaring currency rates.

According to IRNA in areas such as Sabzeh Meydan and Istanbul Crossroads, the businessmen shouted chants to criticize some government officials.
In some sections, business activity dropped to a minimum, with many shops refraining from transactions to avoid potential losses.

These protests come amid widespread criticism of Iran’s Central Bank’s Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin, whom many hold responsible for the currency surge.

The deputy of the President Masoud Pezeshkian’s office has said that Farzin has tendered his resignation, which the president is likely to accept.

