Tehran Bazaar businessmen hold protests over economic conditions, soaring currency rates

According to IRNA in areas such as Sabzeh Meydan and Istanbul Crossroads, the businessmen shouted chants to criticize some government officials.

In some sections, business activity dropped to a minimum, with many shops refraining from transactions to avoid potential losses.

These protests come amid widespread criticism of Iran’s Central Bank’s Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin, whom many hold responsible for the currency surge.

The deputy of the President Masoud Pezeshkian’s office has said that Farzin has tendered his resignation, which the president is likely to accept.