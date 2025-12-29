IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iranian Interior Ministry official warns of hostile propaganda amid economic woes

By IFP Editorial Staff
A senior Iranian Interior Ministry official has warned about the impact of psychological operations on the country’s foreign exchange market.

Aliakbar Pourjamshidian, Deputy Minister of Interior for Security Affairs, urged the public and business community not to be influenced by hostile propaganda.

Pourjamshidian added that recent currency fluctuations are largely driven by market psychology rather than real shortages.

“All responsible institutions, including the government, are seriously working to resolve the problems and volatility seen in the currency market”, Pourjamshidian said, responding to criticism over sharp exchange rate fluctuations.

He warned that hostile actors are seeking to exploit the situation. Pourjamshidian called on the public to remain vigilant and not fall victim to enemy inducements, noting that government officials and parliament are fully committed to stabilizing the market.

Addressing protests by some shopkeepers and traders over currency volatility, Pourjamshidian urged market players to show patience and cooperation.

“Psychological warfare should not be allowed to disrupt the market,” he said.

The Interior Ministry official underlined that there is no shortage of goods or supplies in the country, assuring that market activity should continue calmly and that the public has no reason for concern.

