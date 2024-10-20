Iran’s economy minister: Internet filtering has limited, slowed economic activities in cyberspace

In an interview with ILNA news agency on Sunday, Abdolnasser Hemmati addressed the issue of internet filtering and its impacts on internet-based economic activities in Iran.

He stated, “My personal opinion is that filtering has had no effect, except for limiting and slowing down economic activities in cyberspace. Therefore, it is natural that resolving the issue is a priority.”

Hemmati noted that the filtering, which has been used by the government particularly since the 2009 protests as a tool to control information flow and maintain security, is not within his purview as the minister of economy and expressed hope that the relevant authorities would follow up on the issue.

The economy minister’s comments highlight the ongoing debate about the balance between regulations and economic freedom in the digital age in the country.

Internet filtering in Iran has been a contentious issue, with many arguing that it stifles innovation and economic growth.

It has also led to widespread use of VPNs and other circumvention tools, creating additional challenges including financial burden on internet users.

The government’s stance on filtering has fluctuated, with some officials advocating for stricter controls and others calling for more open access to support economic development.