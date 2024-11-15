Iran’s Chabahar Free Zone, Armenia business sectors sign cooperation agreements

These agreements were signed on Thursday evening during the visit of the Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia and his accompanying delegation, including private sector investors from that country, to the port of Chabahar, where they met with Homeira Rigi, the Chairwoman and CEO of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization.

According to Ms. Rigi, based on these agreements, the process of company registration for Armenian parties, the preliminary issuance of trade cards, and the necessary conditions for expanding investment with a focus on exports will be expedited.

Rigi added that targeted participation in the implementation of investment projects in the Chabahar Free Zone, investment in high value-added sectors, and the provision of raw materials for production units, processing, and re-exporting were among the other objectives of the Armenian delegation’s visit to the region.

Welcoming international interactions and investment in the Chabahar Free Zone, Rigi stated that the Chabahar Free Zone serves as a gateway for Armenia to enter the Indian Ocean, while Armenia acts as a gateway for India and Iran to Europe.

According to this Iranian official, the free zones in Iran, including Chabahar, Anzali, and Aras, play a vital role in the economic exchanges between Armenia and India as essential components of the international transit corridor connecting the North and South.