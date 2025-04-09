Israel orders closure of UN-run schools in East Jerusalem

“This morning, Israeli officials from the Jerusalem Municipality, accompanied by Israeli Security Forces, forcibly entered six UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem. They gave closure orders for the schools effective in 30 days.” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, said on X.

He added that “some 800 boys & girls are directly impacted by these closure orders and are likely to miss finishing their school year.”

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate announced Israeli forces raided a UNRWA girls’ school in the Shu’fat refugee camp in East Jerusalem and handed a military order requiring the closure of the school as of May 8.

Under the order, no one will be allowed to enter the school building after May 8, including principals, teachers, and other staff.

“Any violation of the order would be considered a criminal offense,” the order says.

Israel cited the lack of a license to open a school and did not specify for how long the school will remain closed.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli authorities’ decision to shut down six UNRWA schools in Shu’fat refugee camp, the neighborhoods of Silwan, Wadi al-Joz, Sur Baher.

The ministry called for “the intensified international efforts to preserve UNRWA’s mandate and ensure its continuity.”

The Palestinian Council of Ministers also decried the closure of schools and called on the UN “to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to protect UNRWA institutions in Jerusalem.”

In October 2024, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed two laws banning UNRWA’s operations in Israel and areas under its occupation and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency. The laws took effect on Jan. 30.

Israel alleges that UNRWA employees were involved in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, a charge vehemently denied by the UN agency.

Established in 1949, UNRWA has served as a critical lifeline for Palestinian refugees, supporting nearly 5.9 million people across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.