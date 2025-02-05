IFP ExclusiveEconomy

Iran’s non-oil exports surge by 18% compared to last year

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammadreza Farzin, announced on Wednesday a significant increase in the country’s non-oil exports over the past 10 months.

According to Farzin, Iran’s non-oil trade volume has exceeded
100 billion dollars during this period, and when combined with oil exports, the total trade volume surpasses140 billion.

Farzin highlighted that the trade volume reflects Iran’s resilient economy, which remains open and engaged in extensive international trade despite widespread sanctions.

He noted that the country’s non-oil exports have grown by 18% in value compared to the same period last year.

Farzin reported that the commercial foreign exchange market has seen robust activity, with daily transactions reaching 57.8 billion in foreign currency for imports and service needs.

He added that the equivalent dollar value of commercial foreign exchange market transactions was $111 million on February 4 and $98 million on February 5. Cumulatively, the total value of transactions in this market has reached over $2.486 billion since its inception.

