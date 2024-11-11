Customs: Iran’s non-oil trade in past 7 months surpasses $70bn

The report shows that the total non-oil exports, excluding crude oil, fuel oil, and kerosene, reached 88.701 million tons, valued at $32.52 billion. This represents an 11.48% increase in weight and a 14.72% increase in dollar value compared to the same period last year.

During the same period, the country’s imports amounted to 21.719 million tons, worth $39.5 billion, reflecting a 2.7% increase in weight and an 8.8% increase in dollar value.

Consequently, Iran’s total non-oil foreign trade – imports and exports – for the first seven months of the year exceeded 110.42 million tons, valued at over $72 billion.

China was the top destination for Iranian exports, accounting for $8.6 billion and 26.4% of the total export value. Other major export destinations included Iraq ($7.2 billion, 22.4%), the United Arab Emirates ($4.2 billion, 12.9%), Turkey ($3.3 billion, 10.2%), and Afghanistan ($1.3 billion, 4%).

On the import side, the United Arab Emirates topped the list with $12 billion and 30.3% of the total import value. Other significant import partners were China ($10.2 billion, 25.8%), Turkey ($6.5 billion, 16.6%), Germany ($1.4 billion, 3.6%), and Russia ($958 million, 2.4%).

Notably, Iran’s foreign transit reached 13.239 million tons, a 41.7% increase compared to the same period last year.