Iran’s foreign trade hits $100b

Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that of the mentioned figure, $60.2 billion was the value of the country’s export, and $39.5 billion was the worth of the import.

He put the value of non-oil export at $32.5 billion, the oil export at $27 billion, and technical-engineering export at $700 million in the seven-month period.

Noting that the value of the country’s non-oil export rose 15 percent in the first seven months of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the official put the weight of non-oil export at 88.7 million tons in the mentioned seven-month, with 11.48 percent growth, year on year.

He further put the weight of the seven-month import at 21.7 million tons.

According to Rezvanifar, the average value of each ton of exported goods has increased by three percent to $367 and the average worth of each ton of imported products has risen six percent to $1,819 in the first seven months of this year, as compared to the same time span of the past year.