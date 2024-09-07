Head of Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran steps down amid loan row, red market

Eshghi said he tendered his resignation in his first meeting with the newly-appointed Minister of Economy Abdolnaser Hemmati, which was approved by the minister.

He, however, dismissed reports of friction and a heated debate during the meeting.

Iran’s stock market has been the least profitable among investment markets during Eshghi’s stint.

The decision also comes days after a letter was disclosed about details of grating ‘low-interest loans’ to five stock exchange officials, including Eshghi.

On Thursday, Hemmati announced he has launched an ‘urgent expert review’ of the report.