What the Iranian press say about the Israeli attack?

By IFP Editorial Staff
The recent attack by the Zionist regime on some military sites in Iran received widespread coverage in Iranian media. Below is a look at the front pages of major Iranian newspapers:

Kayhan Newspaper:

1.The ‘Mount Zion’ gives birth to a mouse
It’s Iran’s turn for devastating response

General McKenzie, former CENTCOM Commander: Iran’s airspace is impenetrable, Israel’s attack was disgraceful

2.Iran: Calm as always

3.The market scoffed at Israel’s attack; dollar and gold fall, stock market turns green

Shargh Newspaper:

1.The Sky in Iran’s Grip

The Army immortalizes the names of four martyrs in defending Iran and confronting Israel’s aggression

Mardomsalari Newspaper:

1.Masterpiece of Air Defense in protecting Iran sky

Iran’s right to counter Zionist regime’s attacks

From condemnation of Israel to calls for Iran’s restraint

Quds Newspaper:

1.Calm in Tehran, turmoil in Tel Aviv

Iran’s economy mocks Zionist operations

FM: We have no limits in self-defense

Mahd-e Tamadon Newspaper:

1.Night of pride and dignity

Naqsh-e Eghtesad Newspaper:

1.Ineffective response with dash of fear

Our nation’s heroes humiliated Netanyahu by neutralizing Zionist regime’s attacks

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1.The mountain gives birth to a mouse

(A famous Persian saying used when someone’s exaggerated claims have trivial results)

2.Stock market turns green, gold turns red

Market reaction to the ineffective Zionist attacks

Asr-e Qanun Newspaper:

1.Flyswatter

Successful response by the country’s integrated air defense system to Zionist regime’s aggression

Samat Newspaper:

1.Market indifference to Israel’s warmongering

Siasat-e Rooz Newspaper:

1.Iran’s Arash Defenders’ fierce defense

Setareh-e Sobh Newspaper:

1.End or beginning of war?

Reflection on the attack on Iran

Rooidad-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1.The Zionist regime’s ongoing folly

2.Condemnation of the invasion of Iranian soil

The world reacts to Israel’s attack on Iran

Donya-e Eghtesad Newspaper:

1.Market turnaround

Dollar and gold fall, while the stock market turns green

2.Iran’s Air Defense night

Jomleh Newspaper:

1.Zionists defeated by brave defenders of security

2.Iran’s Defense superior to the Iron Dome

Javan Newspaper:

1.Right to a strong response to a weak attack

2.Market supports military defense

Jam-e Jam Newspaper:

1.Iran’s Iron defense

2.Firm warning from Armed Forces to the terror-supporting U.S. government

3.Israel the contractor of Jaish al-Zulm (responsible for the recent terrorist attack in southeastern Iran)

Afkar Newspaper:

1.Earthquake in the currency market

2.Foreign Ministry: We have both the right and obligation to defend against the Zionist regime’s aggression

Etemad Newspaper:

1.Israel’s boomerang attack

Playing with fire; observers point to Israeli regime’s retreat

Atrak Newspaper:

1.Iran’s ironclad Air Defense

Abrar Newspaper:

1.Regional condemnation of Israel’s attack on Iran

2.Disillusionment among Zionist officials after attack on Iran

Agaah Newspaper:

1.A small strike, big arrogance

The Zionist regime committed an unforgivable and desperate mistake

2.Zionist mercenaries’ crime in southeast Iran

3.Iranians unshaken

The occupier regime’s ridiculous attempt to disrupt our country’s security

Arman-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1.Reflections of Iran’s deterrence in Israel’s attack

2.Which Country did Israeli planes cross?

