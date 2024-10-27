What the Iranian press say about the Israeli attack?

Kayhan Newspaper:
1.The ‘Mount Zion’ gives birth to a mouse
It’s Iran’s turn for devastating response
General McKenzie, former CENTCOM Commander: Iran’s airspace is impenetrable, Israel’s attack was disgraceful
2.Iran: Calm as always
3.The market scoffed at Israel’s attack; dollar and gold fall, stock market turns green
Shargh Newspaper:
1.The Sky in Iran’s Grip
The Army immortalizes the names of four martyrs in defending Iran and confronting Israel’s aggression
Mardomsalari Newspaper:
1.Masterpiece of Air Defense in protecting Iran sky
Iran’s right to counter Zionist regime’s attacks
From condemnation of Israel to calls for Iran’s restraint
Quds Newspaper:
1.Calm in Tehran, turmoil in Tel Aviv
Iran’s economy mocks Zionist operations
FM: We have no limits in self-defense
Mahd-e Tamadon Newspaper:
1.Night of pride and dignity
Naqsh-e Eghtesad Newspaper:
1.Ineffective response with dash of fear
Our nation’s heroes humiliated Netanyahu by neutralizing Zionist regime’s attacks
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1.The mountain gives birth to a mouse
(A famous Persian saying used when someone’s exaggerated claims have trivial results)
2.Stock market turns green, gold turns red
Market reaction to the ineffective Zionist attacks
Asr-e Qanun Newspaper:
1.Flyswatter
Successful response by the country’s integrated air defense system to Zionist regime’s aggression
Samat Newspaper:
1.Market indifference to Israel’s warmongering
Siasat-e Rooz Newspaper:
1.Iran’s Arash Defenders’ fierce defense
Setareh-e Sobh Newspaper:
1.End or beginning of war?
Reflection on the attack on Iran
Rooidad-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1.The Zionist regime’s ongoing folly
2.Condemnation of the invasion of Iranian soil
The world reacts to Israel’s attack on Iran
Donya-e Eghtesad Newspaper:
1.Market turnaround
Dollar and gold fall, while the stock market turns green
2.Iran’s Air Defense night
Jomleh Newspaper:
1.Zionists defeated by brave defenders of security
2.Iran’s Defense superior to the Iron Dome
Javan Newspaper:
1.Right to a strong response to a weak attack
2.Market supports military defense
Jam-e Jam Newspaper:
1.Iran’s Iron defense
2.Firm warning from Armed Forces to the terror-supporting U.S. government
3.Israel the contractor of Jaish al-Zulm (responsible for the recent terrorist attack in southeastern Iran)
Afkar Newspaper:
1.Earthquake in the currency market
2.Foreign Ministry: We have both the right and obligation to defend against the Zionist regime’s aggression
Etemad Newspaper:
1.Israel’s boomerang attack
Playing with fire; observers point to Israeli regime’s retreat
Atrak Newspaper:
1.Iran’s ironclad Air Defense
Abrar Newspaper:
1.Regional condemnation of Israel’s attack on Iran
2.Disillusionment among Zionist officials after attack on Iran
Agaah Newspaper:
1.A small strike, big arrogance
The Zionist regime committed an unforgivable and desperate mistake
2.Zionist mercenaries’ crime in southeast Iran
3.Iranians unshaken
The occupier regime’s ridiculous attempt to disrupt our country’s security
Arman-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1.Reflections of Iran’s deterrence in Israel’s attack
2.Which Country did Israeli planes cross?